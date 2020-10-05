Garage fire on Quail Run Drive

At approximately 06:15 am the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a home owner reporting there was a fire in his garage, in the 2400 Block of Quail Run Drive. The occupants exited the residence. The first arriving office reported moderate smoke coming from the attached garage of a single family residence.

An attack crew was sent into the garage to investigate. A fire was located on a work bench. It had extended into the cabinets above and consumed so of the contents of the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished. There was no extension into the residence or any structural damage to the garage. The fire is deemed electrical in nature.

KFD responded with four engines, a rescue unit, safety unit and a command vehicle along with 18 personnel.