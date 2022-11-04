Garbage Collection Could be Delayed in Snowy Weather

With snow back on the roads after the balmy temperatures of late, the Regional Waste Reduction Office reminds you to please be patient with your waste collection during winter weather events.

During times of heavy snowfall, or excessive inclement weather and icy roadways, if your garbage, yard waste or recycling collection is missed on your regular collection day, please leave your carts out until collection occurs. To ensure your collection is not missed, please do not bring your carts back in to your home until they have been emptied.

The Regional Waste Reduction Office reminds us all, safety is paramount, for not only collection staff and their vehicles, but also for residents. Slippery un-plowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The first priority is to clear roads to make them safe and make collection possible.

As well, to help both road clearing and waste collection staff, please place your carts as close to the street as possible, without blocking the street, sidewalk or bike lanes or impeding snow ploughs. Carts should not be located behind or on top of snowbanks and should be at least three feet from any obstacle or parked vehicle.

With yard waste collection extended until Dec 31, the waste contractor shares carts don’t empty properly if the contents are packed too tight and become frozen, so it’s important especially at this time of year where freezing is common, to keep it loose.

In winter months, it may be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts in general to ensure the collection vehicle can reach them.

Find or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.