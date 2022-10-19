Garrett Millsap Defeats Tom Groat on Recount in West Kelowna Election

The City of West Kelowna’s Chief Election Officer declared the official results of the 2022 General Local Election.

Council-elect members are:

Gord Milsom, Mayor

Stephen Johnston

Rick de Jong

Tasha Da Silva

Jason Friesen

Carol Zanon

Garrett Millsap

An informal recount for the seventh elected position for City of West Kelowna Council was conducted due to the one vote variance between two candidates on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Our priority is to demonstrate fairness and transparency in our election process,” said Corinne Boback, Chief Election Officer. “We conducted an electronic and manual tally over the past two days to ensure accuracy of the ballots cast.”

A final determination of ballots cast confirmed Garrett Millsap as the successful candidate securing a seat on Council for the City of West Kelowna.

The Inauguration Ceremony for Council-elect members will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at The Cove Lakeside Resort and will be streamed live on the City’s website.