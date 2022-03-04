Gas hits $2.00 per liter in Vancouver

Metro Vancouver smashed gas price records once again, with drivers paying 200.9 cents per litre at many stations.

It’s the highest price ever recorded in the Vancouver region, which regularly sees the highest gas prices in the country and sometimes even on the continent.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association, B.C. had the highest average price across the country Friday at 186.4 cents per litre.

The Russian attacks on Ukraine are partly to blame for the spike, but critics say the local government is only making the problem worse.

Some motorists in Surrey were seen driving up to a pump and leaving almost immediately after seeing the price.

The sky-high prices were spotted all over the Lower Mainland from Vancouver to Langley.

Oil prices, ongoing supply issues, and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine are all driving up the cost.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says provincial and federal carbon taxes add $20 to a full tank of gas for the average minivan.