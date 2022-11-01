Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson has been Sold

The Wyant Group is pleased to announce the purchase of Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson of Kelowna from long-time owner and respected Harley-Davidson dealer, Grant Price. It becomes the newest acquisition for the Wyant Group and represents an exciting future for the Harley-Davidson brand in the Okanagan.

“Harley-Davidson continues to be a force in North America, and we’re thrilled to add Kelowna Harley-Davidson to our automotive family,” affirms Wyant Group owner, Vaughn Wyant. “We have a passion for motorcycles and a vision of customer service excellence – for all our businesses. This opportunity is certainly no exception. We’re proud to be the new owners and will work hard to earn and maintain the trust, respect and confidence of all those who love Harley-Davidson.”

“We are pleased to welcome the Wyant Group into the Harley-Davidson dealer network and look forward to them building on the success of the Harley-Davidson brand in the Okanagan. The Wyant group has an outstanding track record of delivering high quality customer service, which is a trademark of Harley-Davidson dealerships across Canada. Their progressive and trusted customer-first approach will ensure new and existing Harley-Davidson enthusiasts will receive a unique experience that can only be delivered by Harley-Davidson.", shares Scott Winhold, General Manager Sales, North America.

About the Wyant Group:

The Wyant Group originated with the purchase of Jubilee Ford in Saskatoon, November 1983. It has grown to 18 dealerships, representing 21 automotive brands throughout Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Alberta. Over more than 35 years, the Wyant Group has established a valid and valuable business model, based upon honesty of practice, care for customers and employees alike and essential support for community. Owner Vaughn Wyant and his companies have received numerous national accolades, including the Canadian Automotive Dealers Association prestigious Laureate Award, Jaguar Dealer of the Year, Porsche Premier Dealer, Order of Canada, among many others.