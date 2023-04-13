Gazebo installation planned for McKergow Meadows in Coldstream

A new gazebo is being installed at McKergow Meadows from April 17 to May 4, 2023. During this time, a helicopter will be used to airlift steel beams and concrete up to the site. Minor traffic interruptions are expected as follows:

April 17 - 20: Site preparation - no impact is expected to traffic.

April 21: A portion of Middleton Way will be closed to through traffic from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, as shown on the map in blue. Residents are requested to find alternative routes. Access to homes will not be blocked.

Please obey signage and on-site traffic control.