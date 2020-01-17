Gellatly Road Bridge Will Close for Three Months

The City of West Kelowna anticipates closing Gellatly Road Bridge over Powers Creek for approximately three months beginning January 30 for an essential infrastructure project.

The temporary closure will allow the city’s contractor to safely remove and replace the bridge, which has reached the end of its lifespan. Work includes installing added sidewalk on the upstream side, improving bike lanes and building a new higher bridge structure and asphalt road profile.

Motorists travelling northbound and southbound on Gellatly Road will use temporary detours via Highway 97 and Gellatly Road South and via Highway 97 or Boucherie Road and Gellatly Road North. Construction will not allow for through access over Powers Creek. Crews will maintain pedestrian and cyclist access as much as possible throughout the project. Motorists can access the West Kelowna Yacht Club via the Highway 97 and Gellatly Road South detour.

The City is closing Rotary Trails Park and parking lot to provide a construction staging area.

The closure will occur for three months through April.