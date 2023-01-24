Geotechnical assessment at Garnett Family Park completed: RDOS

A geotechnical assessment has been completed following a rock fall at Garnett Family Park, located in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood of Electoral Area “D” in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

No imminent rock fall concerns were identified by the geotechnical engineer however, the site remains under observation. Clean-up efforts are being coordinated and will be completed in the coming week.

Garnett Family Park is now open, excluding the pathway in the rock fall area, which will remain closed until further notice.

Please monitor the RDOS website and social media channels for updates.

For further information, please contact Justin Shuttleworth, RDOS Parks & Facilities Manager.