German Tech Company Improving Wildfire Tracking Worldwide

German company Orora Tech is changing the way wildfires are tracked.

Cofounder Bjoern Stoffers says they can detect a wildfire starting in more remote areas for faster response time.

"We are actually detecting wildfires quite early, most of them within two or three hours...After we detect the fires we get constant updates from all the different satellites to really see how the fire spreads and which direction is it going."

Stoffers says the satellite data is on top of what is collected on the ground.

BC Wildfire Service is currently testing out the system according to Stoffers.

During the Christie Mountain Wildfire South of Penticton, Orora Tech shared imaging of fire hot spots.

The company is looking to expand come next wildfire season.