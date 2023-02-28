Get active in Kelowna this spring

Spring into action and get active with Kelowna’s Spring Activity & Program Guide. This season’s guide features hundreds of exciting ways for residents of all ages and abilities to keep active, get creative or try something new. Explore the guide now at kelowna.ca/recreation.

“Now is the perfect time to shake off the winter slump and get into a new routine,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “We have options for everyone in every neighbourhood, from fitness classes and sports leagues to art lessons and dance courses. Join us for something new this season!”

Spring registration dates and times:

General programs: March 7 at 7 a.m.

Adult sports & leagues: March 8 at 7 a.m.

Aquatic & first aid programs: March 9 at 7 a.m.

Programs for persons with DiverseAbilities: March 10 at 10 a.m.

Register online, by phone (250-469-8800) or in person at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way). Set up an online registration account in advance by calling 250-469-8800 to be able to register online.

Learn more or flip through the online guide at kelowna.ca/recreation.