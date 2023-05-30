It’s Time for Summerland to Get Active with ParticipACTION Starting June 1

Summerland – The ParticipACTION Community Challenge is here again! Summerland Recreation is excited to promote this national initiative that encourages everyone to get active from June 1st – 30th. Anyone can participate in the ParticipACTION Community Challenge by downloading and tracking their movement in the free ParticipACTION app or online at https://www.participaction.com/programs/community-challenge/

With 100,000 dollars’ worth of Community grant money, multiple individual prizes, and the opportunity to be labeled Canada’s most active Community; Summerland Recreation has a lot of FREE activities scheduled to help you get active and have fun this June.

Get things started by joining us for our FREE kick off event on June 3rd at the Giants Head Run, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Aquatics Centre. You still have time to register at https://www.summerland.ca/parks-recreation/community-events-races/giants-head-run

New this year is ‘Try it Tuesdays’. FREE activity offerings will be held every Tuesday for the month of June throughout our community. All activities will be open for registration on PerfectMind https://www.summerland.perfectmind.com including the Fitness Room, Lane Swim and Public Swim. Anyone who pre-registers or sends in a screenshot of them recording their active minutes will be entered into the prize draw.

Offerings include:

• June 6 – FREE Pilates with Katya. 9:00 a.m. located at the Arts Centre

• June 6 – FREE Use it it or Lose it with Barry. 10:00 a.m. located at the IOOF Hall

• June 13 – FREE Bootcamp with Katya. 9:00 a.m. located at the Arts Centre

• June 13 – FREE Zumba with Carole. 5:00 p.m. located at Memorial Park

• June 13- FREE Lane Swim 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Summerland Aquatics Centre

• June 20 – FREE Family Swim 6:35 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. at the Summerland Aquatics Centre

• June 27 – FREE Gentle Yoga with Cheryl. 9:30 a.m. located at the Arts Centre

• June 27 - FREE Fitness room admission 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Summerland Aquatics Centre

Back by popular demand, is the Sunshine and Sweat Challenge. A different local route will be set up each Wednesday for the week to help you explore our community! Route maps can be found on our Facebook page or by request at the Summerland Aquatics Centre.

Lastly Summerland Recreation is excited to announce Freestyle Fridays. Check out our skatepark and send in a picture of you enjoying the park or rocking your sweetest trick to be entered to win a prize. Helmets mandatory.

All photo entries to be submitted to Amanda Dean at adean@summerland.ca. Every moment counts so download the ParticipACTION App and get tracking.

Let’s get Summerland labeled as Canada’s most active community!

A dedicated webpage will go live on May 31 for Summerland’s ParticipACTION Community Challenge https://www.summerland.ca/parks recreation/community-events-races/community-better-challenge. For more information on ParticipACTION and free events please contact recreation@summerland.ca or call 250-494-0447.

