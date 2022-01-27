Get entire family vaccinated before Family Day

Local pediatricians and Interior Health are encouraging families to set a goal this winter: get everyone in your household age five and over vaccinated before Family Day (Feb. 21).

“The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage families to make their vaccination plans now to get children immunized as soon as they can,” said pediatrician Dr. Shannon Wires. “Now is the time to ensure children are registered to receive a vaccine invitation and everyone should book at their earliest opportunity.”

Parents and guardians can register their children at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1‑833‑838‑2323. Children are eligible for registration on or after their fifth birthday.

“Getting your children vaccinated before Family Day is a good goal for families to have a safe and healthy 2022,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer. “Children who received their pediatric vaccine early in the campaign are now becoming eligible for their second dose. It is important children receive both doses of the vaccine to be fully protected.”