Get FireSmart with Wilson’s Landing Fire Department: RDCO

Join the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department on June 23, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to learn how you can help save your community by being FireSmart.

Date: June 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Wilson's Landing Fire Department Station 42, 2396 Westside Road North

The event takes place at Wilson's Landing Fire Department Station 42, 2396 Westside Road North. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the fire trucks and learn how the trucks work in conjunction with BC Forest service to protect homes in the area.

The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department was established in 1984. The 24 staff members support approximately 500 residents along Westside Road from Trader’s Cover to Shelter Cove.