Get into a routine

Property crime across the Okanagan is on the rise.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking residents to make crime prevention a habit by taking part in the '9 PM Routine'.

How does it work?

Every night at 9 PM, go around your house and check that your doors are shut and locked.

Make sure you haven't left any valuables in your vehicle and lock the doors.

Also, secure your sheds and outbuildings.

It sounds like common sense, but thieves take advantage of homeowners who don't give it a second thought.

