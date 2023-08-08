Get ready for an unbe-leaf-able season: Kelowna’s Fall Activity & Program Guide is now online

Fall into a new active routine with Kelowna’s Fall Activity & Program Guide, now online at kelowna.ca/recreation. This season’s guide is filled with hundreds of opportunities to get out, get active and get creative in Kelowna. Join a sport league, try an arts program, get fit with a yoga or fitness class or sign your young ones up for an after-school activity. There’s something for everyone in every neighbourhood!

“Fall is our most jam-packed season of activities,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “We have programs and events for all ages and abilities located in facilities across Kelowna. We hope that you’ll join us for an old favourite or maybe something you’ve never tried before!”

Fall registration dates and times:

· General programs: August 15 at 7 a.m.

· Adult sports & leagues: August 16 at 7 a.m.

· Aquatic & first aid programs: August 17 at 7 a.m.

· Adaptive programs: August 18 at 10 a.m.