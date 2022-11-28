Get ready for Tuba Christmas

Event: TUBA CHRISTMAS

Admission: Free

Time: 1:00 pm

Date/Location: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Rotary Centre for the Arts,

421 Cawston Ave, Kelowna

Christmas is approaching, and you can get in the Christmas spirit with your favourite carols played on your favourite instrument, the tuba. Yes, Tuba Christmas is back, and a room full of tubas will be waiting for you at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave, Kelowna, at 1pm on Saturday, December 10th. Singing along is encouraged, though not obligatory. Admission is free.