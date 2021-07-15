Get ready to get involved in the North End Neighbourhood Plan

Council gave staff a green light to initiate planning for the future of the North End, on Monday, July 12. This will lead to the development of a new neighbourhood plan for this area.

Defined as the area between Clement Avenue and Knox Mountain, the North End is home to a unique mix of residential, commercial and light industry, alongside recreational uses. The area has undergone significant change over the past decade with more changes on the horizon.

“With its proximity to downtown and development interest in the area, the North End is evolving – it's important that we plan this area holistically, in a way that that is reflective of the future residents want to see for the neighbourhood,” says James Moore, Long Range Policy Planning Manager.

“We’re excited to work with the community to understand their goals for the neighbourhood and help shape its future.”

Over the next 18 months, the North End Neighbourhood Plan will be developed through sustained involvement of the neighbourhood and broader community. The plan will guide redevelopment over the next 20 years and beyond, including the locations of parks and public spaces, development standards, required infrastructure and transportation solutions.

Residents can begin to provide input to the North End Plan through Get Involved. Subscribe for project updates to get the latest information on engagement topics and opportunities as those are announced in the coming months.

Holar Developments, the ownership group of the former Tolko Mill Site, intends to redevelop their property in the near future and will also be conducting public engagement on their site plans. Given the scale and significance of the Mill Site, the North End Neighbourhood Plan will provide vital guidance to their site with respect to a community-centered vision for the future of the neighbourhood as a whole.