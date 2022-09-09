Get rid of your worn out tires

Tire Stewardship BC (“TSBC”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of scrap tires in British Columbia, today (September 9) announced that they will be holding a scrap tire collection event in partnership with Regional District of Central Okanagan and Western Rubber Products on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Okanagan College, located at parking lot #17 (off West Campus Road), 1000 KLO Road, Kelowna, B.C.

“TSBC is excited to once again be partnering with the Regional District of Central Okanagan on this tire collection event as this will be the first one since 2019. On September 11, Kelowna residents can easily and conveniently drop off their scrap tires at Okanagan College,” said Rosemary Sutton, Executive Director, Tire Stewardship BC. “There are many important reasons to recycle your scrap tires, and one of them includes curbing the creation of mosquito breeding habitats. Mosquitos love breeding in the water that accumulates inside scrap tires that are left outside and not returned for recycling, and this creates the perfect ecosystem for mosquito larvae to flourish.”

“Another important reasons why scrap tires should be recycled includes the many new, safe and durable products that can be made from scrap tire rubber that has been recycled such as playground surfaces, water parks, and animal mats. Every year in B.C. over five million scrap car tires are recycled into new products, and these products are produced and available right here in B.C,” said Sutton.

Since 1991, over 100 million tires have been recycled in B.C., and TSBC’s scrap tire recycling program is one of the most successful in North America and the oldest recycling program in Canada.

For more information on Tire Stewardship BC visit www.tsbc.ca.

Visit https://www.rcbc.ca/recyclepedia/search to search for tire recycling locations throughout the province.