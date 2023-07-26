Get to the party at Peach Fest with BC Transit

BC Transit and the City of Penticton are making it easier to get down to all the events at Peach Fest, from August 9 – 13, 2023.

Route 5 Main Street will have its hours extended during the festival, with the last bus leaving from Martin and Lakeshore at 11:42 p.m. every night.

From August 9 – 13, trips on Route 5 Main Street will detour slightly on to Veterans Way from Front Street and then left on to Lakeshore. There will be a temporary stop set up on Veterans Way near Lakeshore. This detour will be in place after 7:00 p.m. daily from Wednesday until Saturday and all-day Sunday.

To view the schedule and map for Route 5 Main Street, click here.

For the full Peach Fest schedule, click here.

For more information on fares, schedules and trip planning, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen