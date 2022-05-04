Get Your Bike Out and Cycle into Spring

GoByBike Week is back in the Central Okanagan from May 30 until June 5 and registration is open! Whether it’s biking to work, to school, or to stretch in between virtual meetings, every ride counts. Residents are encouraged to log their trips for a chance to win prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to the Netherlands.

“Not only are we excited about the return of GoByBike Week, but we are also thrilled to be bringing events and celebration stations back into the mix in partnership with some of our amazing sponsors,” says Cameron Noonan, Transportation Planner with the City of Kelowna.

Events and celebration stations will be announced at a future date and will include an exciting kick-off and closing event available to all riders.

“The Central Okanagan is one of the best places to ride in Canada. Biking is a great way to save money on gas, get some exercise and have fun doing it. We encourage new and experienced riders to sign up and log their trips,” says Noonan.

Participants can visit this site to create a new account and log their trips.

GoByBike Week Central Okanagan is a partnership of the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, District of Peachland, District of Lake Country, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan – as well as the Province of British Columbia and GoByBike BC.