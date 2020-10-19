Get Your Bubble Vaccinated: Flu shots available from Interior Health

Interior Health says this year, the influenza vaccine is more important than ever to protect yourself and your loved ones in the fight against COVID-19. With similar symptoms to COVID-19, influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization and death. Interior Health is urging everyone to make plans now, schedule an appointment for the flu shot, and be prepared for the flu season, which typically starts in November.

If influenza spreads rapidly in our communities at the same time as COVID-19, it could overwhelm our health-care system and put your loved ones at risk. Vaccine supply has started to arrive and Interior Health has already set up targeted clinics for high-risk vulnerable people. We are also working in partnership with doctors, nurses, pharmacists and licensed nurse practitioners to ensure the widest distribution possible of the influenza vaccine. Opportunities to get your flu shot will be ongoing throughout the fall and winter.

Interior Health says it’s crucial to protect yourselves and loved ones by getting the flu shot and to stay home when you are sick. In the coming weeks, they're encouraging you to get your bubble vaccinated as an added protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To find a provider near you, visit Immunize BC. Remember to plan ahead to get your shot as most providers will require you to book an appointment in advance.

Visit BCCDC 2020-2021 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Eligibility for information on groups eligible for free flu vaccine.

For more information about flu season and the flu shot in the Interior Health region visit: 2020-2021 Seasonal Influenza Campaign.