Getting extreme heat alert notifications on your cellphone

The Province is launching the BC Heat Alert and Response System.

It's designed to give the tools needed to stay safe during heat events.

"Last summer's unprecedented heat dome tragically resulted in hundreds of fatalities, making it clear we need to do more to be better prepared for future extreme heat events," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

For extreme heat emergencies, the Province is prepared to issue alerts through the national public alerting system, Alert Ready, which is already used to issue Amber alerts and tsunami, wildfire and flood warnings.

"It's vital that we take the lessons we learned from last year's devastating heat dome to make sure that the Province and our health-care system are as prepared and resilient as possible during extreme heat," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.