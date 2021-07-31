Getting hospitality workers vaccinated

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) announces that they are working with Interior Health Authority (IH) to help those working in the hospitality sector get vaccinated.



Those working in the sector who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine and those who have now hit 28 days since their first dose and qualify for their second dose can stop in at one of two locations this Sunday without an appointment. These locations will have a dedicated VIP lane to give hospitality workers front of line opportunity to drop in to get their vaccine. To get front of line access individuals are asked to show proof of employment with a pay stub or have their employer forward the email they received from the BCRFA confirming that they are an employee of the establishment.



Front of line opportunities on August 1, 2021



Trinity Church Kelowna:

1905 Springfield Rd, Kelowna, BC V1Y 7V7. 9am-2pm and 3pm-7pm



Kelowna Yacht Club: 1370 Water St, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1J1 3pm-7pm



“It is very important that we get our hospitality staff vaccinated, and thus are working with Interior Health to streamline the process and make getting vaccinated as convenient as possible for those in our industry,” comments Ian Tostenson, CEO/President, BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association. “We appreciate the support and assistance from Interior Health. Our restaurants have suffered greatly during the pandemic and we want to do what we can to help prevent further restaurant closures at what is the busiest time of year for our industry.”



