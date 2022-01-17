Getting intoxicated motorists off the road

The Salmon Arm RCMP have taken two drunk drivers off the road.

Last Friday, officers noticed a motorist was confused. They also detected the odor of liquor coming from the driver and it was determined the individual was impaired by alcohol.

The ticket included a 90 Day Immediate Roadside Driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Then on Sunday, a vehicle was stuck in a ditch. The driver behind the wheel was intoxicated.

He failed a breathilizer test.

That driver was served an Immediate Driving Prohibition and the vehicle as impounded for 30 days.