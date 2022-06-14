Getting rid of those pesky skeeters

The battle against mosquitoes moves to roadside catch basins next week in many Central Okanagan neighbourhoods.

Weather permitting from Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24, Regional District Mosquito Control program crew wearing high visibility vests and driving scooters with whip flags will be stopping briefly at roadside catch basins in Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Westbank First Nation, a portion of West Kelowna Estates in the City of West Kelowna and the Sunset Ranch community in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

They’ll drop water soluble pouches containing pellets of an environmentally approved mosquito larvicide into the catch basin to control mosquito larva.

Approximately 12,000 roadside catch basins will be treated as these areas participate in funding the Regional District of Central Okanagan Mosquito Control Program.

Another round of catch basin treatments is expected in late July.