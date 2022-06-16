iHeartRadio

Getting the 'Coq' back to it's four lane capacity

Work is about to start to return the Coquihalla Highway back to it's four lane capacity.

Flooding last November took out more 130 kilometers of roadway including 7 bridges.    

Amazingly, it took 300 workers using 200 pieces of equipment to reopen the highway from Merritt to Hope in just 35 days. 

Crews will try to minimize delays for motorists, which means working at night. 


 

