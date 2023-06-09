Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Project (Phases 3 & 4) Kick Off

The District of Summerland officially kicked off phases 3 & 4 of their Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Project today.

Mayor Doug Holmes was joined by Council, Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel and Knowledge Keeper Richard Armstrong, Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang, Rotary Club representatives, staff, and project consultants from Associated Engineering.

Giant’s Head Mountain Park is a beautiful 87-hectare park with historical, ecological and recreational importance in the District of Summerland. In 2018, the District, in consultation with the community, completed a Trails Redevelopment Plan which balances recreation opportunities and natural conservation.

The syilx Okanagan people call Giant’s Head Mountain ackɬt̕pus which translates to “a large lump on the edge of the bluff”. The project kick-off also included an unveiling of an interpretive sign which was developed in partnership between the Okanagan Nation Alliance, Penticton Indian Band and the District of Summerland.

District of Summerland

Phases 3 and 4 work will include upper circulation road upgrades and connecting pedestrian trails, upper parking lot washroom upgrades, construction of the upper section of the Grind trail to the top of mountain, remedial planting and invasive weed management, trail erosion control measures, continued First Nations consultation for Indigenous interpretive signage, brush removal and fire hazard remediation work, park road improvements, and a new park entrance washroom. Design work will be completed in 2023 and construction will begin in spring of 2024.

The District of Summerland received funding through the Investing in Infrastructure Canada Program to complete phases 3 & 4 of the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment project. The District of Summerland gratefully acknowledges the financial support of $673,113 from the Government of Canada and $560,871 from the Government of British Columbia. The District of Summerland will contribute 26.7% of the $1,682,782 project ($448,798).

“We congratulate Summerland Mayor Holmes and Council for their success in acquiring funding for the Giant’s Head Improvement project,” said Chief Greg Gabriel. “The Penticton Indian Band welcomes their commitment for including and showcasing our Indigenous perspective with this project. We will continue to work with the District of Summerland in further building our relationships on initiatives of mutual interest and values.”

“The Government of Canada remains committed to investing in projects that contribute to the vibrancy of our communities,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “The improvements in Giant’s Head Mountain Park will preserve the park’s natural beauty and habitat while offering more recreational opportunities to residents of the District of Summerland. We will continue working with our partners to help Canadians make the most of the great outdoors.”

“Giant’s Head Mountain Park is a focal point of Summerland, providing beautiful hiking trails and gathering spots for the community,” said Anne Kang, Minister for Municipal Affairs. “Through the Community, Culture and Recreation stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Fund, upgrades to the park will help improve recreational amenities and protect the natural environment. I am proud that our provincial government is ensuring the Park can continue to serve as space for community to get together and maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

"Nothing represents Summerland more than Giant’s Head Mountain. It has strong cultural significance for the syilx Okanagan people and is appreciated by all who live here for its ecological value and recreational opportunities,” said Mayor Doug Holmes. “The remediation and park improvements being undertaken by the District of Summerland are important work, and they would not be possible without the support of the Penticton Indian Band and OkanaganThe District of Summerland officially kicked off phases 3 & 4 of their Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Project today.

