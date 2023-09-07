Giants Head Road Completion and Official Opening

The Giants Head Road and Watermain Upgrades project is now complete. The official grand opening took place onsite on Wednesday, September 6 at 10:30am.



The project included approximately 2.5km of road reconstruction and 1.4km of new separated multi-use pathway, as well as drainage improvements, watermain replacement and water system separation infrastructure along Giants Head Road, from Harris Road to Hillborn Street. Funded through borrowing, the $5 million project provides vehicle and pedestrian safety improvements and completes a significant stretch of the Trail of the Okanagans network through Summerland.

“The new road and multi-use pathway will provide a safer, smoother travelling experience for residents and visitors, and support both the agricultural and tourism economy. It will support new recreation routes like the Trail of the Okanagans, as well as long-standing events such as the Giant’s Head Run and Grand Fondo,” says Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes.

“We would like to thank the District of Summerland for their commitment to constructing safe, active transportation infrastructure. This new separated multi-use pathway is key to providing a continuous trail though Summerland, linking residents to downtown for schools, shopping and recreation – and hopefully someday soon to Peachland and Penticton and beyond,” shares Janice Liebe, President of the Trail of the Okanagans Society.

Construction started in summer 2022, but due to an early winter and the addition of replacement domestic and irrigation mains between Gartrell Road and Hillborn Street to the scope of the project, the District is now celebrating the project completion.

Two watermains dating from 1938 and 1977 respectively were replaced, totalling 5km in length. There are now two separated lines to allow residents access to clean safe drinking water from the Summerland Water Treatment Plant while providing an adequate supply of untreated water for agricultural use.

Once infrastructure leading to Giants Head Road is completed, an estimated 5,350,000 litres per day during peak demand will be diverted from the Water Treatment Plant, providing much needed capacity relief.