Girl Guide cookie sales are back

As Fall arrives each year, British Columbians know to expect a few essentials: the seasons changing, rainy weather starting, and delicious Girl Guide cookies being sold by local girls.

Following 18 months of challenging COVID conditions impacting Girl Guides of Canada fundraising activities in British Columbia, Guiding members are kicking off the Fall 2021 cookie campaign. After receiving generous support from retailers in 2020-2021 while girls were unable to safely sell in public, cookie sales are back to a 'new normal', with girl-led cookie sales to their friends, families, neighbours, and communities.

Classic chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies were delivered in British Columbia this weekend. Girls began cookie sales immediately including door-to-door and at public locations. Online sales, developed for the first time as an adapted selling alternative during COVID, will continue alongside traditional in-person selling in our new normal; a limited quantity will be available online as of October 1.

"At Girl Guides, girls have a place to shine. By meeting weekly with their peers and adult volunteers, girls will have a built-in support group that cheers them on as they take the lead and explore new challenges," said Diamond Isinger, Provincial Commissioner (BC), Girl Guides of Canada. "Every box of cookies supports those empowering opportunities for thousands of girls across British Columbia and helps young people have fun, make friends, and discover the world around them."

"When supporters buy Girl Guide cookies, they are also helping girls build skills that will help them soar, like planning and setting goals, gaining confidence, financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills, solving problems and making decisions, connecting with community members, and having fun while working together."