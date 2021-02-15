Giving blood in 2021

Giving blood is crucial at any time of the year, but specificially during a pandemic.

Gayle Voyer of Canadian Blood Services.

"We have actually limited the number of people coming into our donation centres, so we can adhere to the social distancing rules. We are only accepting people with appointments currently, than we can manage the number of people in the donation centres at any given time."

Voyer is excited that Kelowna will be one of three communities in Canada with a plasma donation centre.

It will open in June at Orchard Park Mall.

The other two are located in Lethbridge and Sudbury, Ontario.

