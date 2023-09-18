Glen Lake fire now 650 hectares in size, 8km from Peachland

Increased Glen Lake Wildfire behaviour has prompted a further expansion of the Evacuation Alert to encompass most of the District of Peachland.

The Glen Lake Wildfire, now burning eight kilometres from Peachland, is estimated at 650 hectares in size with windy conditions continuing to challenge fire suppression activities. Two tankers have deposited retardant lines to protect infrastructure. The Evacuation Alert for the Glen Lake Wildfire has been expanded and now includes:

All areas within the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of the Brenda Mine site, southwest of Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and west of Highway 97. The Alert does not include Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods or the downtown area.

For more detailed alert and order information, please check the interactive map available at www.cordemergency.ca/map.

Anyone in the alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period of time.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

People on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490. For emergency information from the Regional District of Okanagan- Similkameen please visit https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca.