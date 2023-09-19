Glen Lake wildfire evening update: EOC

No new Evacuation Orders or Alerts are anticipated tonight for the Regional District of Central Okanagan or the District of Peachland due to the Glen Lake Wildfire, however the fire expanded southward impacting the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and BC Parks.

The Glen Lake Wildfire, estimated at 763 hectares in size, is burning approximately six kilometres from the District of Peachland.

Today, helicopters bucketed the northeast side of the fire and structural protection units were deployed in Peachland neighbourhoods. Cooler temperatures, less wind and higher relative humidity aided the fire fight.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

An Evacuation Alert remains for all areas within the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of the Brenda Mine site, southwest of Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and west of Highway 97. The Alert does not include Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods or the downtown area.

For more detailed alert and order information, please check the interactive map available at www.cordemergency.ca/map.

People on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately. Anyone in the Alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period of time.

Visit the following websites for more information related to Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders within other jurisdictions:

RDOS – https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca

BC Parks - www.bcparks.ca/active-advisories

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

