Glen Lake Wildfire Operational Update

No new orders or alerts are expected today as a result of the Glen Lake Wildfire burning near Peachland, with the cooler temperatures and precipitation over the past two days significantly reducing fire activity.



Firefighters and helicopters will continue to tackle the northeast and southeast flanks of the fire, mapped at 1,116 hectares in size, and structural protection is in place for the community of Peachland. The Glen Lake Wildfire remains out of control, however, no new Evacuation Orders or Alerts are expected today.



An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:



• Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

• Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

An Evacuation Alert remains for all areas within the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of the Brenda Mine site, southwest of Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and west of Highway 97. The Alert does not include Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods or the downtown area.



People on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately. Anyone in the Alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period.



Residents are advised to be prepared and stay informed. For more detailed alert and order information, please check the interactive map available at cordemergency.ca/map.



Visit the following websites for more information related to Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders within other jurisdictions:



• RDOS – https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca

• BC Parks - www.bcparks.ca/active-advisories

Emergency response personnel request that the public:



• Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

• Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

• For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

• Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

• A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

