Glen Lake Wildfire - September 18 - UPDATE - 10 am

Update: (10am, Sept 18th)

– Anticipating more wind and little precipitation today, BC Wildfire Service and Central Okanagan Fire Services will work to suppress the Glen Lake Wildfire and protect properties and infrastructure in the area today.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the Glen Lake Wildfire which is now estimated at 450 hectares in size, burning approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland. All Evacuation Orders and Alerts remain in place.

Activities on the fire will be highly visible with aircraft, structural support crews and ground personnel working to protect important infrastructure.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

• Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

• Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

People on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

An Evacuation Alert remains for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road from the 5 km marker past the Brenda Forest Service Road to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan. Anyone in the alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period of time.

An interactive map showing affected properties is available at www.cordemergency.ca/map

All other properties on evacuation alert and order in the Central Okanagan remain in place.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.



_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Thel Glen Lake Wildfire burning in the mountains about 15 Kilometres west of Peachland is now estimated to be at least 100 hectares in size.

Strong afternoon wind has not helped the fire fighting effort.

More wind is in the forecast for Monday.

Smoke is clearly visible through the Central Okanagan.