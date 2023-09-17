Glen Lake Wildfire - UPDATE

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the Glen Lake Wildfire.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

People on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

In addition, an Evacuation Alert has been issued for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road from the 5 km marker past the Brenda Forest Service Road to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan. While the area is mostly crown land mainly used for recreation, anyone entering the alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

An interactive map showing affected properties is available at cordemergency.ca.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order in the Central Okanagan remain in place.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency response personnel request that the public: