Glen Lake wildfire update: EOC

The Glen Lake Wildfire is now 763 hectares in size and emergency crews are anticipating reduced fire behaviour due to today’s forecast of cooler temperatures, less wind and higher relative humidity.

Yesterday, aircraft deposited retardant lines on the northeast side of the fire and are available again today if needed by BC Wildfire Service. Helicopters bucketed the northeast side of the fire and will continue that today. Heavy equipment has installed a fire guard at the west end of the fire and structural protection has been completed in the Glen Lake area.

Peachland residents may notice fire crews and apparatus in their neighbourhoods conducting advance planning over the next few days during this wildfire.

The Glen Lake Wildfire is now burning six kilometres from Peachland.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

An Evacuation Alert remains for all areas within the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of the Brenda Mine site, southwest of Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and west of Highway 97. The Alert does not include Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods or the downtown area.

For more detailed alert and order information, please check the interactive map available at www.cordemergency.ca/map.

Anyone in the alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period of time.

People on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490. For emergency information from the Regional District of Okanagan- Similkameen please visit https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca.