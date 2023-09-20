Glen Lake wildfire update: EOC

No new Evacuation Orders or Alerts are expected due the Glen Lake Wildfire today after cooler temperatures and a little rain, but the situation can change swiftly and residents are advised to be prepared and keep informed.

The fireguard placed earlier by BC Wildfire Service aircraft held but an updated size of the fire is unavailable currently due to smoky conditions. Today, BC Wildfire Service continue to have aircraft, ground personnel and heavy equipment fighting the fire, working in conjunction with Peachland Fire and Rescue on structural protection. Additional resources are arriving to the community to be deployed if needed.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

An Evacuation Alert remains for all areas within the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of the Brenda Mine site, southwest of Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and west of Highway 97. The Alert does not include Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods or the downtown area.

For more detailed alert and order information, please check the interactive map available at www.cordemergency.ca/map.

People on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately. Anyone in the Alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period of time.

Visit the following websites for more information related to Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders within other jurisdictions:

RDOS – https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca

BC Parks - www.bcparks.ca/active-advisories

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

