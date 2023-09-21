Glen Lake wildfire update: EOC

Glen Lake Wildfire is now estimated at 1,116 hectares. Thanks to a cool evening, the wildfire has not grown allowing time for additional installation of structural protection measures such as sprinklers around homes. Residents will see an increase of personnel and equipment in neighbourhoods as structure protection efforts are continued.

No new Evacuation Orders or Alerts are expected due to the Glen Lake Wildfire today following favourable weather conditions, but the situation may change, and residents are advised to be prepared and stay informed.

BC Wildfire Service may conduct small, planned hand ignition operations if conditions allow today on the northeast flank of the Glen Lake Wildfire to tie into the existing guard. Hand ignitions are a routine firefighting tactic, and they only occur when conditions are suitable.

The purpose of the planned ignition is to remove unburnt fuel in an intentional way to secure the control lines and achieve containment. Aerial resources assigned to this incident will be available to provide bucketing support as required. Smoke within the fire perimeter may be visible to surrounding communities.

Today, BC Wildfire Service continues to have aircraft, ground personnel and heavy equipment fighting the fire, working in conjunction with Peachland Fire and Rescue on structural protection.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

An Evacuation Alert remains for all areas within the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of the Brenda Mine site, southwest of Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and west of Highway 97. The Alert does not include Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods or the downtown area.

For more detailed alert and order information, please check the interactive map available at www.cordemergency.ca/map.

People on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately. Anyone in the Alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period of time.

Visit the following websites for more information related to Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders within other jurisdictions:

RDOS – https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca

BC Parks - www.bcparks.ca/active-advisories

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Visit us: