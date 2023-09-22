Glen Lake wildfire update: EOC

Following another cool evening with favourable conditions, the Glen Lake wildfire remains at 1,116 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service reports that the wildfire remains out of control. It is being actioned by 41 ground personnel, 16 pieces of heavy equipment including helicopters continuing bucketing operations on the south edge of Eneas Lakes Park and the ongoing construction of a machine guard. Structural protection measures continue in the Princeton neighbourhood.

Small scale hand ignitions may be conducted by BC Wildfire Service today in the area between Finally Creek and the Munro Lake Forest Service Road to remove unburnt fuel and tie into the existing machine guard. Hand ignitions are a routine firefighting tactic, and they only occur when conditions are suitable.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre does not expect to rescind any Evacuation Orders or Alerts today, but the situation may change, and residents are advised to be prepared and stay informed.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road

An Evacuation Alert remains for all areas within the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of the Brenda Mine site, southwest of Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and west of Highway 97. The Alert does not include Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods or the downtown area.

For more detailed alert and order information, please check the interactive map available at cordemergency.ca/map.

People on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately. Anyone in the Alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and be away from their property for an extended period of time.

Visit the following websites for more information related to Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders within other jurisdictions:

RDOS – https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca

BC Parks - www.bcparks.ca/active-advisories

Emergency response personnel request that the public: