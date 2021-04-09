Glenmore closures remain in place  

City of Kelowna Press release:

Efforts are ongoing to assess and determine next steps for the fire-damaged crane that remains at the construction site on Glenmore Road and Union Ave. To help maintain public safety in the area, residents are reminded of the associated road closures that remain in place until further notice.

“This is quite a unique and complex situation, requiring very specialized professionals on several fronts,” said Lance Kayfish, Risk Manager. “Safety is the top priority for the public and for any workers involved in the removal of the crane. The owner of the crane has sourced well qualified professionals to oversee mitigating the situation quickly and safely. That work is underway.”

Glenmore Road remains closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road remains closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road. Sidewalks on Glenmore between Cross and Scenic are closed to foot traffic as well as sidewalks on Union between Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street North.

Southbound traffic has been rerouted to Snowsell Street North and Scenic Road, while northbound traffic has been directed to Snowsell Street North and Valley Road. Electronic message boards and signage have been installed to help direct traffic.



Residents are asked to avoid closed off areas on and along Glenmore Road and follow the traffic and sidewalk closures, signage and detours. These closures and detours remain in place until further notice.

The City thanks residents for their patience as we continue to work with partners to mitigate this issue.