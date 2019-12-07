Glenmore Landfill changing rates

As of Jan. 1, 2020, a rate change will come into effect at the Glenmore Landfill.

Fees will increase from $95 to $100/tonne, with loads under 250 kg subject to a $12 minimum charge.

The annual increase is part of a three-year funding strategy approved by Council in 2017 to help extend the life of the landfill and better align with funding requirements outlined in the 10-year plan for the landfill.

To help keep our roads safe and clean, residents are reminded to Tie it, Strap it, Tarp it en route to the landfill and ensure that loads are covered and secured. The fine for an uncovered load is up to $150.

Minor schedule changes will take place at the landfill and for curbside pickup over the holiday season:

The Landfill and Recycling Depot are closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. Only Commercial packer trucks will be received on Dec. 26.

Curbside collection will not occur on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. The waste collection schedule will shift by one day. Regular Wednesday pick-ups will be done on Thursday, regular Thursday pick-ups will be done on Friday, and Friday pick up will completed on Saturday.

Residents are reminded that putting up to two additional bags of garbage out per week is permitted if the bags are tagged with Tag-a-bag stickers. Locations to purchase Tag-a-bag stickers can be found at rdco.com.