Glenmore Landfill returning to normal operations, curbside yard waste pickup will resume

The Glenmore Landfill will return to normal operations tomorrow, Saturday, September 2, which means curbside collection of yard waste will also resume next week.

Drywall, concrete, clean wood, branches, yard waste and other waste categories will now be accepted at the landfill. Asbestos will be received by appointment over the next two weeks, and haulers should call the landfill at 250-469-8880 to make an appointment.

Disposal of burnt trees, logs and branches (intact or ground) are being reviewed as part of the Regional Debris Management Plan and will not be accepted at the landfill at this time.

Curbside yard waste collection will return for residents throughout the Central Okanagan starting Monday, September 4. Yard waste carts will be collected according to residents’ usual schedules. Residents can self-haul extra yard waste directly to the Glenmore Landfill or to the Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna.

“I’m grateful to all of our staff at the landfill, contractors, people at the Regional District of Central Okanagan and many others whose hard work has allowed us to return to full service so quickly,” says Scott Hoekstra, Landfill & Compost Operations Manager. “Thanks as well to our residents for their patience and understanding as we’ve worked through this challenging time.”

Residents affected by wildfires should be careful to ensure loads taken to the landfill do not contain hot or smoldering debris. Smoldering waste in bins has ignited fires at the landfill this week, which required quick action by staff to contain.

Curbside garbage and recycling collection continues to be suspended in evacuation order zones. Collection will return to those areas as scheduled when orders are lifted. Residents can download RDCO’s Recycle coach app for updates on waste collection.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has details on fridge and freezer curbside pick-up for residents returning to homes in areas coming off evacuation order.

Visit kelowna.ca/landfill for information about the Glenmore Landfill, visit rdco.com for waste collection information, and find updates on local wildfire response at cordemergency.ca.