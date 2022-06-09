Glenmore park improvements

Improvements to a Glenmore park begin on Monday.

Ballou Park is undergoing construction and will be completely closed with limited access to Knox Mountain, from June until approximately November 2022.

There will be a secured pathway created during construction so community garden members can access their plots during construction.

“Engagement helped shape the final design of Ballou after respondents indicated a need for a range of play opportunities for children, as well as identifying that the tobogganing hill was highly valued,” said Amy Nyhof, Project Technician. “The adventure playground includes components for the younger kids such as spring toys, spinners and baby swings, with a zipline and swings for older kids and lots of other play features for those in between.”

The tobogganing hill will not only remain but is being enhanced to make it an even more enjoyable experience. Other work includes the construction of a perimeter pathway, entry plaza, site furnishings, plantings and modifications to the layout of the Community Garden.