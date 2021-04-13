Glenmore Road reopens – crane site deemed safe

Press release:

The fire damaged crane at the construction site on Glenmore Road and Union Ave has been safely demobilized and the area is now deemed safe. As a result, the traffic closures put in place along Glenmore Road on April 6 have been lifted.

The related evacuation order for sixteen properties in the area has been rescinded and the residents whose homes were not affected by the fire will be able to return to their homes later this evening. The local state of emergency order put in place for the area has also been rescinded.

The City thanks all parties involved in ensuring the safety of the public and workers involved in the safe dismantling of the crane, and the Glenmore neighbourhood residents and broader community for their patience during the traffic disruption.