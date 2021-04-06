Glenmore Townhome FIre (Update)

At its worst, flames could be seen from as far away as the Upper Mission.

The smoke cloud visible all over the Central Okanagan.

The blaze broke out early this morning in a new phase of the townhome complex at Glenmore and Union.

Construction materials burning so rapidly, the fire thrteatened townhomes already occupied.

Several were evacuated. The exact number isn't known.

We do know that emergency services was on the scene to help those people and keep them safe.

Police ask that you stay clear.