Glenrosa-McIver Upgrade Stage 2 begins September 8

Press release from the city of West Kelowna on September 4, 2020:

The second stage for Glenrosa-McIver Road improvements starts next week and two detour changes are scheduled.

Starting Tuesday, September 8 at 7 a.m. Glenrosa Road from McIver to McGinnis roads will be closed to thru traffic until mid-November to accommodate road upgrades and safety improvements including sidewalks, cycling lanes, curbs and gutters and final paving.

Key features of this detour include:

Rerouting access to the north side of Glenrosa Road via McGinnis-McQueen-McIver Roads (detour map)

Reducing speed limits to 30 km/h on detour routes

Changing bus stop locations, see bctransit.com/kelowna/schedules-and-maps

Reopening the road in the event emergency evacuation is required

Maintaining access for local traffic only

Providing safe passage for pedestrians

An interim road closure will be in place starting Monday, September 14 to Saturday, September 26 at the intersection of McGinnis and Glenrosa roads for the removal of rock material. A detour route from McIver to Gates Roads will be in effect during this time only (interim detour map).

Commute times may vary. Please allow extra travel time and respect speed limits, construction signs and traffic control personnel for the safety of crews and residents.

For those with children going back to school, please plan ahead and use alternative active transportation options to limit the amount of traffic in school and construction zones.

Find maps and other second stage details at westkelownacity.ca/glenrosamciverupgrades. The City will announce the third stage of construction once a schedule is confirmed.

To sign up for updates on city projects, news and events, visit westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.