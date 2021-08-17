Glenrosa parks in West Kelowna closed until further notice

In response to the Mount Law Wildfire, the City of West Kelowna has closed the following parks for public safety until further notice:

Oriole Park

Stonegate Park

Wild Rose Park

Glenrosa Cemetery

McMorland Park

Glenrosa Park

Last Mountain Park

Ranch Park

Glen Eagles Walkway

McIver Park

Gates Grove Park

Morningside Park

Astoria Park

Mule Deer Park

Glen Abbey Park

Glenway Park

Wildfire Commemorative Park

Webber Road Walkway

For the safety of residents, visitors and crews supporting fire-fighting efforts, the parks and walkways in the Glenrosa area will remain closed until further notice. The public is reminded that using barbecues, smoking or vaping is not permitted any City park.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has also closed several parks within West Kelowna due to the Mount Law Wildfire. For a full list of locations, please visit the RDCO website.

The City confirms its infrastructure services, such as water, sewer and drainage, have not been affected by the fire. Further, BC Hydro’s single transmission line has not been affected at this time. The City is working closely with Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (EOC) to share information about the Mount Law Wildfire as it becomes available. All residents are encouraged to visit Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website and sign up for email updates as information can change quickly.

Residents are reminded to adhere to all alerts and orders issued by the EOC without exception. Assistance for evacuees can be obtained by calling Emergency Social Services at 1-833-498-3770.

Stage two water restrictions remain in effect in West Kelowna and City-utility customers are asked to continue to reduce their consumption during drought conditions and aid in fire suppression. For more information on water restrictions and tips to conserve, visit the City's website.

For City information, please sign up on the City's website to receive updates directly to your inbox or follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.