Glenrosa Road improvements keep lane closed

Press release:

Crews working on Glenrosa Road improvements between Morningside Drive and Webber Road advise motorists that they must keep the northbound lane closed this weekend.

Normally crews, who have been working to complete active transportation and storm sewer upgrades between Morningside Drive and Webber Road, have been able to fully reopen Glenrosa Road on weekends. However, more extensive storm sewer tie-in work underway this week will require them to keep northbound lanes closed for the weekend. Northbound motorists can detour via Yorkton Road and Morningside Drive. Maintain speeds of less than 30 kilometres per hour along the detour route for the safety and respect of neighbours. Southbound traffic will be required to reduce speeds through the work zone but can continue to use Glenrosa Road for the weekend.

The City of West Kelowna thanks motorists and the Glenrosa neighbourhood for their patience and understanding during these key infrastructure improvements