Global Citizen Events Presents The Walk

This play, written by Catherine Cunningham-Huston, explores the haunting, sometimes agonizing, stories of trafficked girls and women as three wildly incompatible individuals—a social activist nun, a neurotic writer, and an out-of-work film director—grapple with how to stage a production about global sex-trafficking. Kim Fournier directs the cast of nine actors and a drummer. The project is a co-production that includes Theatre Kelowna Society and Fred Skeleton Theatre Company.

The Walk is a part of Global Citizen Events’ annual initiative to promote the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. Global leaders convened to create the 17 Goals, which incorporate 169 targets to achieve by 2030. Goal 5: Gender Equality, Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions specifically mention human trafficking in hopes it would become a priority for countries and citizens around the world.

After each performance of The Walk, a local NGO will be on hand to discuss its efforts to combat human trafficking.

You can learn more about the show and purchase tickets by visiting http://trellis.org/the-walk. Single tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.

Global Citizen Events celebrates the participation of Okanagan citizens in global and local humanitarian efforts. Other upcoming events include an evening of sustainability with the Sustainable Development Challenge Grand Finale and Okanagan’s first Sustainability Fair on February 26. For more information on these events, visit globalcitizenevents.com.