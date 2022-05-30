Gloves coming off over state of Prospera Place

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has dropped his gloves in what can only be described in hockey terms as a fight over the condition of Prospera Place.

The facility is showing its age since opening to the public in 1999.

It recently failed to meet the standards of the Canadian Hockey League to host one of it's most prestigious events - the Memorial Cup.

It made it impossible for it's major tenant, the Kelowna Rockets, to bid for the 2023 tournament, which was eventually awarded to neighbouring Kamloops.

While GSL is the owner and operator of Prospera Place for now, the facility will go back to the City of Kelowna in 2029 when its long standing lease expires.

“City of Kelowna taxpayers shouldn't be fitting a bill, which could potentially reach the millions of dollars to host this event (for upgrades to building) when the partner (GSL), who stands to gain the most revenue because of this event was not coming to the party as a full partner,” Basran told AM 1150 News.

Substandard lighting for television was a concern when Kelowna was awarded the high profile tournament in 2020, which was eventually cancelled due to the pandemic. With GSL keeping their hands in there pockets, the City of Kelowna and the Rockets hockey club were forced to share in the cost in a building they don't own.

“GSL, which is in care and control of the arena until 2029, was not willing to pay the cost to change the lighting. This has been a long standing issue. One just needs to walk through the building. Tell me what has changed since that facility opened in 1999?,” Basran added.

Basran is optimistic that Prospera Place will again host the Memorial Cup in the future, but more than paint will be needed to bring it up to speed.

“This is not a facility that is in the care/control of the City of Kelowna”, Basran added. “I truly believe the CHL wants to bring the event back, but it’s clear we have a partner that’s not quite as accepting to make that happen”.